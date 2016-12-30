Philippines: Duterte alleges possible US ouster plots against him

Source: US News & World Report

"In his latest barb aimed at Washington, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte alleged possible ouster plots against him Thursday, saying U.S. envoys, in general, spy on his government. … Duterte was responding to a media report of an alleged U.S. plot to destabilize his government. The Manila Times on Tuesday reported the former U.S. ambassador to the country had prepared a 'blueprint to undermine Duterte,' citing information from a 'highly placed source.'" (12/29/16)

http://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2016-12-29/rodrigo-duterte-calls-american-envoys-in-philippines-spies