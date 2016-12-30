Syria: Truce brokered as Russian, Turkish regimes grab initiative from US regime

Source: Bloomberg

"Russia and Turkey announced they've brokered a cease-fire agreement in Syria that they hope will pave the way to a peace settlement ending the nation's civil war, seizing the initiative from the U.S. after years of failed diplomacy. … The deal sidelines the U.S., which had led peace efforts [sic] without success for years, most recently when a similar cease-fire negotiated with Russia collapsed after only a week in September. Russia said the U.S. may join the accord once Donald Trump takes office as president in January. Russia stepped up its diplomatic campaign after its forces helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to defeat rebel fighters in the country's largest city, Aleppo, this month in a turning point in the war." (12/29/16)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-29/putin-says-syria-cease-fire-accord-reached-russia-to-cut-troops