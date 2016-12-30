Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after killings

Source: ABC News

"Patricia Krenwinkel, once a devout follower of cult killer Charles Manson and now the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board — 47 years after she helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people. Krenwinkel, 69, has been denied parole 13 times since her conviction in the 1969 slayings. She acknowledged during her trial that she chased down and repeatedly stabbed Abigail Ann Folger, the 26-year-old heiress of a coffee fortune, at Tate's home and helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, the following night. … Krenwinkel contended at her previous parole hearing in 2011 that she is a changed woman. She has a clean disciplinary record, earned a bachelor's degree behind bars, taught illiterate inmates to read and trained service dogs for disabled people. Sharon Tate's sister, Debra Tate, said before Thursday's hearing that killers such as Krenwinkel cannot be rehabilitated." (12/29/16)

