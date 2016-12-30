Obama creates national monuments in Utah and Nevada

Source: National Geographic

"In perhaps the final major act of conservation of his administration, President Barack Obama on Wednesday designated 1.35 million acres in southeast Utah and 300,000 acres in Nevada as two new national monuments. The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — named for twin buttes that poke above the horizon — will protect a diverse southwestern landscape that the novelist Wallace Stegner wrote could 'fill up the eye and overflow the soul.' … The Gold Butte National Monument, northeast of Las Vegas, will protect ancient petroglyphs, winding canyons, mining ghost towns, sweeping vistas, and a host of desert wildlife, including endangered desert tortoises and bighorn sheep." (12/28/16)

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/12/bears-ears-gold-butte-national-monument-utah-nevada/