Source: Free Talk Live

"Smart tech data sought in murder investigation :: Government backdoors on all data? :: Amazon is not complying with Arkansas investigators seeking Echo data :: Man arrested after son walked to school … on a Saturday :: California senator proposes Children's Bill of Rights :: Sugary beverage taxes :: Russian diplomats expelled from US :: Caller says we're too liberal :: Children's Bill of Rights." [Flash audio or MP3] (12/29/16)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2016-12-29