FL: Miami cops fired for saying they use black neighborhoods as a shooting range

"Three rookie police officers were fired just before days Christmas after joking in chat logs about using Miami's black neighborhoods as a shooting range, according to an internal investigation. 'Anyone know of an indoor shooting range in Miami?' one officer asked in a WhatsApp group chat, according to a story first reported by the Miami Herald. 'Go to model city they have moving targets,' replied Kevin Bergnes. 'There's a range in overtown on 1 and 11. Moving targets and they don't charge,' added Miguel Valdes." (12/31/16)

