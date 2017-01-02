Trump as undercover "small(er) government" agent?

Source: The Inter-Rationale

by Steve Trinward

"What if President-elect Donald Trump has been looking at the Cabinet as a chance to shrink government? If so, he would be appointing skeptics, instead of insiders, in order to get a real evaluation of what should be cut and which first, to mitigate the pain for those now dependent on them, but to ultimately trim the size and scope of their fiefdoms. Consider that one of the biggest problems we face in the ever-expanding government control over our lives comes from career bureaucrats, who make policy decisions and issue edicts on pretty much a daily basis — based mostly on their own whims, not on legitimate laws passed by Congress and signed into law by the reigning President. This has led to expansions of power in every realm from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Drug Enforcement Administration. … Now contemplate the fact that most of the names Trump has mentioned so far, whether for Cabinet position or agency head, have been someone from outside the usual suspects." (01/02/17)

