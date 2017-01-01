Donald Trump's plans incredibly unpopular

Source: In These Times

by Susan J Douglas

"On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that his 290 electoral votes constituted a 'landslide' and, falsely, that he had 'won the popular vote,' because Hillary's margin (over 2.6 million and counting) was due to those who had 'voted illegally.' To say this claim is 'baseless,' as the New York Times did, is yet another overly polite media understatement about a serial liar. Miffed that millions regard his election as illegitimate, and throwing a tantrum over the recount efforts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Trump is trying to manufacture what he desperately desires and does not have: a mandate. Indeed what Trump has is an anti-mandate, something progressives need to reiterate as we gear up for the long months and years of resistance. Given his whopper flip-flops since the election — notably the switch from 'lock her up' to 'I don't want to hurt the Clintons' and from that big, beautiful wall to 'some fencing' — he seemed to sense this, however primitively." (12/30/16)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19768/donald-trumps-plans-unpopular-mandate-electoral-college-immigration-lgbt