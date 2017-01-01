Trump's tantrums a window into his presidency

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"Over the last week, President-elect Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to attack President Barack Obama in increasingly strident terms, and also made a sideswipe at the United Nations for passing a resolution against Israel's building of settlements in the occupied territories. 'The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time,' Trump tweeted on Monday. 'So sad!' On Wednesday morning he tweeted, 'Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!' While these tweets, with their simplemindedness and touchiness, call out for psychological analysis, they also ofter a frightening portent of Trump's government." (12/29/16)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139546/trumps-tantrums-window-presidency