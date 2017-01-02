Obama's lame-duck spy caper

Source: USA Today

by David A Andelman

"The United States is expelling 35 Russian spies (let's call them for what they are). Russia can be expected to expel 35 of ours. Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov promised, 'There is no doubt that Russia's adequate and mirror response will make Washington officials feel very uncomfortable as well.' These are the very kinds of action that marked the depths of the Cold War. When the Soviet ally, Czechoslovakia expelled me in 1979 for writing stories the Kremlin didn’t like in The New York Times, the Carter administration expelled the Washington bureau chief of Rude Pravo, the government-controlled Czech daily. The same happened to diplomats and spies as well throughout the half century-long Cold War. Certainly, we are in a different era today, with different weapons and somewhat different expectations. No longer is the end point of any cyber war envisioned as an exchange of nuclear-armed ICBM missiles." (12/29/16)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2016/12/29/obamas-lame-duck-spy-caper-david-andelman/95967628