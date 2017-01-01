Source: spiked

by Brendan O'Neill

"Francis Fukuyama has been much mocked this year for his 1992 thesis The End of History and the Last Man, in which he argued that the post-Cold War period represented 'the end point of mankind's ideological evolution' and the 'universalisation of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.' … the clash this year and in previous years over Fukuyama's claims about the end of history disguises what both he and his critics share in common: a view of history as an awesome entity, the embodiment of human fate, which has either reached its apogee, in Fukuyama's view, or has some way to go, in his critics' view. History always speaks and warns, subsides or explodes; it is sleeping or it is seeking revenge: it plays, it acts. Something incredibly important is missing here: the human agent. The very thing, the only thing, that makes history." (12/16)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/history-begins/