Nukes for New Years?

Source: Cato Institute

by Benjamin H Friedman

"With hasty tweets about nuclear weapons, cryptic support for arms racing, and overwrought spokesmen struggling to explain, president-elect Trump horrified the national security commentariat anew last week. Complaints centered on his willingness to embrace the expense and danger of heightened nuclear competition, abandon 'decades of bipartisan policy aimed at stopping the spread of nuclear weapons around the world,' and jettison the commitment in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to 'work toward the cessation of the nuclear arms race' and eventual 'nuclear disarmament.' It's sensible to be concerned by a president rash enough to undertake nuclear diplomacy through tweets he doesn't even bother to proofread. But the furor is partly misdirected. However we interpret his incoherent statements, Trump is likely to preserve the current U.S. nuclear policy, which funds the modernization of nuclear triad at excessive expense." (12/31/16)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/nukes-new-years