A question for death penalty supporters of a particular variety

01/01/2017   Opinion, PND Opinion   1 Comment

by Thomas L Knapp

"'Society" isn't a particular thing. It's just a word used to describe an aggregate of human beings who share (or, if no longer among us shared), universally or nearly universally, some particular characteristic or characteristics such as speaking the same language, living on the same land mass, or being ruled by the same state. 'Society' isn't a person, or even a real thing. It's just a loose descriptor. It's not something that can have 'rights' apart from the individual rights of the individual people who fit the description. Nor is it something that can, itself, act." (12/31/16)

  • jneilschulman

    "A rational anarchist believes that concepts such as "state" and
    "society" and "government" have no existence save as physically
    exemplified in the acts of self-responsible individuals. He believes
    that it is impossible to shift blame, share blame, distribute blame. . .
    as blame, guilt, responsibility are matters taking place inside human
    beings singly and nowhere else. But being rational, he knows that not
    all individuals hold his evaluations, so he tries to live perfectly in
    an imperfect world. . . aware that his effort will be less than perfect
    yet undismayed by self-knowledge of self-failure." — Professor Bernardo de la Paz, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, author Robert A Heinlein, 1966