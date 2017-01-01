A question for death penalty supporters of a particular variety

Source: [email protected]

by Thomas L Knapp

"'Society" isn't a particular thing. It's just a word used to describe an aggregate of human beings who share (or, if no longer among us shared), universally or nearly universally, some particular characteristic or characteristics such as speaking the same language, living on the same land mass, or being ruled by the same state. 'Society' isn't a person, or even a real thing. It's just a loose descriptor. It's not something that can have 'rights' apart from the individual rights of the individual people who fit the description. Nor is it something that can, itself, act." (12/31/16)

http://knappster.blogspot.com/2016/12/a-question-for-death-penalty-supporters.html