Anarchism not nationalism

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Logan Yershov

"In the wake of the murder of Christmas shoppers in Breitscheidplatz public square in Berlin comes Mises Institute President Jeff Deist's tragicomic article Market Borders, not Open Borders. After some correction that the suspect was Tunisian rather than Pakistani (making no difference to Deist), it takes him all the way up until the second sentence to frame the issue as one of a cultural clash between Germans and Islamic outsiders. Rather than risk rejection by demanding an eradication of borders, he argues that libertarians should defer to political correctness, and sets out at the familiar paleo-libertarian task of twisting cosmopolitan individualist ideas into the awkward and arbitrary pretzel shapes of national borders." (12/31/16)

https://c4ss.org/content/47390