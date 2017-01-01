Obama's Parthian shaft

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Eric Margolis

"One of my favorite literary expressions is the term 'Parthian shaft.' It refers to the favored tactic of the Parthians, a Persian people, of turning while on horseback and firing arrows while retreating. The Roman consul Crassus, who defeated Spartacus, may have died from such a Parthian shaft after his defeat at the battle of Carrhae in 53 BC. This week, outgoing President Barack Obama loosed his own Parthian shaft at Israel's leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, by refusing, for once, to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's ongoing expropriation of Arab land on the occupied West Bank." (12/31/16)

