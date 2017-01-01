The strange case of feelings versus facts

Source: Liberty Unbound

by Stephen Cox

"Don't tase me, bro, but I sometimes watch 'Outnumbered' on Fox News. I do it mainly because I like the discussion leader, the always poised, always intelligent Harris Faulkner. She isn't big on one-liners, but on December 13 she put a lot of truth into just five words. 'Facts,' she said, 'don't care about feelings.' That could provide a fitting introduction and conclusion to any discussion of political discourse in 2016, which consisted largely of lunatic ravings, followed by shrieks of joy or anguish that had virtually nothing to do with facts and almost everything to do with the writer's or speaker's mental condition." (12/30/16)

http://libertyunbound.com/node/1644