Russian hacking report: All hat, no cattle

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Marcello Truzzi, a skeptic of paranormal claims, once said 'an extraordinary claim requires extraordinary proof.' The claim of Russian interference in the election is certainly extraordinary ('beyond what is ordinary or usual; highly unusual or exceptional or remarkable'). So is US president Barack Obama's response, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and closure of two diplomatic compounds in the US. The 'evidence' in the report, however, is not extraordinary. It's not even ordinary. It's non-existent." (12/30/16)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/8959