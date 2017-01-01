Source: Libertarian Institute

by Jared Labell

"War is the antithesis of freedom. It is the widespread negation of individual liberty. War is sustained by our tax dollars just as thieves prosper from plunder. It distorts markets, destroys property, and gives sanction to mass murder. Taxpayers are forced to fund the war machine, making each of us culpable for the US Empire's lethal expeditions abroad. Think of it as organized crime. When you help finance a hit, you're complicit. The pervasiveness of war cannot help but alter society, so dissent manifests itself in the hallmarks of culture — including art." (12/31/16)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/libertarianism/the-art-of-war/