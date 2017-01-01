Libertarians have five tough answers for five tough questions

Source: HubPages

by Garry Reed

"The vast majority of criticisms leveled against libertarianism come from non-libertarians and anti-libertarians in the form of false assumptions, ill-considered objections, strawman arguments or just plain boorish hatred. An article by Keyvan Farmanfarmaian at the Being Libertarian website, '5 Reasons Why The Libertarian Movement Won't Take Off' considered a handful of very thoughtful and on-point reasons why he thinks the Libertarian Movement has hit a brick wall and has stalled out. This in spite of the Libertarian Party's best electoral showing to date, the explosive growth of libertarian student groups nationwide, and numerous surveys and polls indicating that Millennials are the most libertarian generation in modern history." (12/31/16)

