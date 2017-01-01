"Fake news" cries follow discovery of Russian malware at Vermont utility

Source: Newsweek

"The response to news that a Vermont electric utility found malware associated with Russian hacking on a utility laptop has been fairly predictable: forceful denunciations from local and federal officials and support for President Obama's sanctions against the Vladimir Putin regime. But reactions also have included the now-familiar cry of 'fake news' from many incredulous readers in Donald Trump's post-truth America, perhaps inspired by the president-elect's refusal to see the claims of Russian hacking as anything other than Democratic Party politics." [editor's note: Or, perhaps, inspired by the fact that even though the US government has yet to provide so much as a crumb of actual evidence for its claims about Russian regime intervention in the 2016 presidential election, the US mainstream media continues to report those claims as proven fact – TLK] (12/31/16)

http://www.newsweek.com/fake-news-cries-discovery-russian-malware-vermont-utility-537567