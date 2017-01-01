Congo: Parties reach deal denying third term for Kabila

Source: Guardian [UK]

"The government and opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have reached a deal that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after the next election. In a concession to the opposition, that vote now will take place before the end of 2017. Kabila, 45, was due to give up power after the end of his second term as president earlier this month. The end of his mandate on 19 December prompted protests in cities across the DRC. More than 40 people are thought to have died and hundreds were arrested during two days of violence." (12/31/16)

