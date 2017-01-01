Venezuela: Regime frees former presidential candidate, five other dissidents

Source: Jamaica Observer

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday released six dissidents, among them former presidential candidate Manuel Rosales, opposition leaders said. … Opposition groups said that those freed in addition to Rosales were Skarlyn Duarte, Yeimi Varela, Nixon Leal, Angel Contreras and Gerardo Carrero. They were arrested during 2014 protests calling for the removal of Maduro from power." (12/31/16)

http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Venezuela-frees-ex-presidential-candidate–five-other-dissidents