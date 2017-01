Source: Johnny Rocket Launch Pad

"The Year End Review! In this episode we discuss all of our amazing guests from 2016! From comedic conversations to liberty lectures, this year we ruffled some statist feathers, and hopefully kept you entertained! So, listen in to hear what the launch pad crew thinks about this year's shows, and see if you agree." [various formats] (12/31/16)

http://jrlp.podbean.com/e/johnny-rocket-launch-pad-episode-112-year-end-review/