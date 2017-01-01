Chipping away at National Security Letters: 2016 in review

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Andrew Crocker

"When Congress passed the USA FREEDOM Act in 2015 as part of the country's reckoning with the post-9/11 surveillance state, comparably little attention was paid to amendments the law made to national security letters (NSLs). At the time, EFF said that these changes stopped far short of the NSL reform we’d hoped for, and we predicted only superficial improvements in how the FBI issues NSLs. In 2016, we saw how these changes played out in real cases — some involving EFF clients — and it looks as if our assessment was appropriately measured. Overall, the revised law has allowed for the FBI to engage in selective transparency about NSLs on a modest scale, all the while seeking to expand the scope of NSLs and stand in the way of independent oversight. In 2016, EFF notched a few victories on behalf of our clients, but we're still looking to achieve total victory and have the NSL statute declared unconstitutional." (12/30/16)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/12/chipping-away-national-security-letters-2016-review