Russia hysteria infects WashPost again: False story about hacking US electric grid

Source: The Intercept

by Glenn Greenwald

"The Washington Post on Friday reported a genuinely alarming event: Russian hackers have penetrated the U.S. power system through an electrical grid in Vermont. … The Post article contained grave statements from Vermont officials of the type politicians love to issue after a terrorist attack to show they are tough and in control. … What's the problem here? It did not happen. There was no 'penetration of the U.S. electricity grid.' The truth was undramatic and banal. Burlington Electric, after receiving a Homeland Security notice sent to all U.S. utility companies about the malware code found in the DNC system, searched all its computers and found the code in a single laptop that was not connected to the electric grid. … Even worse, there is zero evidence that Russian hackers were even responsible for the implanting of this malware on this single laptop." (12/31/16)

https://theintercept.com/2016/12/31/russia-hysteria-infects-washpost-again-false-story-about-hacking-u-s-electric-grid/