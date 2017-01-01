Thought experiments on the violence of the state

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Michael Suede

"I just wanted to take a moment and demonstrate how loving your neighbor as you love your own mother would result in the abandonment of the State. Our innate human morals preclude us from punishing our friends and family when they have harmed no one by their actions, nor damaged anyone else's property. Your mother has committed a crime by the laws of the State, the evidence against her is overwhelming. You are on the jury which is set to convict her. In the deliberation room, you must now declare how you will vote …" (12/31/16)

