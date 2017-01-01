Inside the tiny, uncluttered mind of a cop

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"I'm not surprised by the reminder that reading comprehension isn't among the skills tested through POST certification. Law enforcement is an occupation that selects for people who tend to communicate through non-verbal means, after all. Nowhere in my essay did I suggest that people donate to police charities in the hope of receiving 'special privileges;' my point is that the people who administer those funds are protected by the legal fiction called 'qualified immunity,' which gives them an unearned sense of privilege and makes them untrustworthy. This is abundantly demonstrated by the pervasive pilferage from FOP coffers. The recent case in Idaho is merely one of hundreds that have happened nation-wide." (12/30/16)

