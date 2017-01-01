Interview: Darrell Becker

Source: Peaceful Anarchism

"Please enjoy my recent conversation with Darrell Becker. Herein we discussed his path to holistic medicine and Voluntaryism, Corbett Report, Red Ice Creations, Gnostic Media, School Sucks Project, Complete Liberty, Stefan Molyneux, Non-Violent Communication, my experience studying Chinese Medicine, mega corporations are not the root of the problem, hate the game not the player, importance of definitions, adaptive State exams, Agorist Acupuncturists, Voluntaryism is a Utopian philosophy rebutted, sour grapes outlook, being logically consistent, losing fear, voting is a fantasy, death by medicine, iatrogenic illness, The Trivium, Dale Brown, VIPER Threat Management Center, rendering the State obsolete, The Jones Plantation, medical decentralization, Electro-medicine, Royal Rife, the economics of licenses, the beauty of apprenticeship, starve the beast, destructive thinking, Katie Testa, Non Violent Communication, my definition of peaceful parenting and more!" [Flash video or MP3] (12/30/16)

