Burundi: Environment minister shot dead in capital

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

"Minutes after midnight local time, a gunman shot and killed Burundi's Environment Minister Emmanuel Niyokuru, police said in a statement on Sunday. 'Minister of water and environment killed by a criminal with a gun on his way home to Rohero, around 00:45,' said police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye in a tweet. Nkurikiye added that authorities arrested a woman linked to the 'assassination.' The East African nation has witnessed a spate of political violence since Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term despite a constitutional two-term limit." (01/01/17)

