NY: NYC issues first US "intersex" birth certificate

Source: Fox 8 News

"For the first time in the United States, New York City issued a birth certificate reading 'intersex' in the gender field. On December 15, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene corrected the original birth certificate of Sara Kelly Keenan, born in Brooklyn 55 years ago. … 'Intersex' is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person's anatomy doesn't fit the typical definitions of female or male." (12/31/16)

