France: Workers get "right to disconnect" from emails after hours under new law

Source: New York Daily News

"A new law in France starting New Year's Day will allow workers 'the right to disconnect' from their smartphones and from checking work emails after hours. The new law corresponds to companies with more than 50 employees, and it is intended to tackle the 'always-on' work culture, which leads to overtime as well as an intrusion in their private lives outside the office." (12/31/16)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/french-workers-disconnect-emails-new-law-article-1.2929895