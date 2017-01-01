Tinder and Grindr linked to more than 500 crimes, figures show

Source: The Telegraph (UK)

"Dating apps have been linked to more than 500 crimes in England and Wales — and almost a third are sex offences, figures show. More than 500 people have been the alleged victims of crimes ranging from murder and rape to child abuse as a result of using popular dating apps, data reveals. The figure come after serial killer Stephen Port was last month convicted of murdering four men he met on gay dating websites and apps, such as Grindr." (12/31/16)

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/31/tinder-grindr-linked-500-crimes-figures-show/