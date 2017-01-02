The hacking hoax

Source: The Libertarian Enterprise

by L Neil Smith

"Okay, class, let's get this straight, once and for all. We have been told, mostly by a gaggle of Marxoid Democratic circus clowns, shocked, hysterical, and desperate to generate some excuse for their massive humiliation in the recent election, that their candidate, the 'smartest woman in the world,' lost only because, somehow, the evil Russians cybernetically manipulated the electoral system, delivering the victory to the unthinkable, the unspeakable, the deplorable Donald J. Trump. Yeah, right. It's important for everyone who knows that this is nonsense to speak up, before it congeals into another myth — like Albert Gore winning the popular vote in 2000 (until corruption in California and elsewhere is factored in). Russia did not 'hack' the recent election, altering the outcome." (01/01/17)

http://ncc-1776.org/tle2017/tle904-20170101-02.html