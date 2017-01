Source: CNN

"The Hollywood sign got a little green over New Years. A prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read 'Hollyweed,' said L.A. Police Officer Christopher Garcia, who works in the agency's security service division. The vandal — probably a man — used tarps to change the O's in the sign to E's, he said." (01/01/17)

