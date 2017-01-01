Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"News distorts policy priorities. The primary mechanism: News showcases exciting stories with colorful characters, while ignoring boring stories with big numbers. One story about Trump's relationship with Ivanka gets more coverage than most trillion-dollar pots of money. A major secondary mechanism, though, is that stories that dramatically unfold get a lot more coverage than big static facts. An Elephant in the Room may warrant some coverage, but if he just sits in the corner, media interest soon peters out. It would be amazing if these disparities in coverage failed to shape the problems the public worries about — and, in turn, the problems attention-seeking politicians vow to solve. What can be done to mitigate the media's policy misdirection? I suggest we start the New Year with what I call the Priority Resolution. Are you a serious thinker? Then step back from the media cycle and name the world's Three Biggest Problems." (01/01/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/priority_day.html