Understanding the Russian "hacking" meme

Source: La Bocca della Verita

by Gene Callahan

"The election of Donald Trump as president was a (legal) coup against the military-industrial complex that has dominated the US for decades. The people who have benefited from that dominance are now staging a counter-coup. … After the recount ploy failed, and the electoral college revolt failed, the reigning elite were left with a conspiracy theory: the Russians did it!! (It is hilarious how anyone opposing the idea of this vast Russian conspiracy has been smeared as a 'conspiracy theorist!')" (12/31/16)

http://gene-callahan.blogspot.com/2016/12/understanding-russian-hacking-meme.html