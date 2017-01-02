Reports of its death are greatly exaggerated

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Organized religion (as in The Roman Catholic Church denomination, the various Protestant denominations, the various Jewish factions, Muslim congregations and so forth) is very hard to define; it is more than just 'churches' (buildings) and 'congregations”' (the people) and various creeds and books and organizations. And it is manifested (as it has always been) NOT by attendance at organized assemblies in buildings with signs over the doors as much as by (as the New Testament writer James brother of Jesus put it) 'to visit the orphans and the widows in their distress, and keep oneself unstained by the world.' And despite the efforts of media and government and many parts of society, THAT sort of 'pure and undefiled religion' is GROWING in the United States — often in direct inverse relation to the increasing coarseness, crudity, and tyrannical behavior of the elites of society and government." (01/01/17)

