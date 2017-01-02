Taxis in India: A story of bootleggers and Baptists

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Shreyas Bharadwaj

"I'd like to begin with a small confession. Ever since I read Bruce Yandle's 'Bootleggers and Baptists — The Education of a Regulatory Economist' (1983), it has become a cherished pastime of mine to view the many industries of the modern economy through the lens of the bootleggers and baptists analogy. Naturally, I was not surprised to find that that analogy was also useful in explaining the direction of taxi regulation in our country." (12/31/16)

https://mises.org/blog/taxis-india-story-bootleggers-and-baptists