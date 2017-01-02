China: No space for Hong Kong independence

Source: Indian Express [India]

"There is no space for Hong Kong independence in the 'one country, two systems' agreement under which Beijing governs the former British colony, but there can be tolerance for differences in their systems, a senior Chinese official said. Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about a fledgling independence movement in Hong Kong, which returned to mainland rule in 1997 with a promise of autonomy known as 'one country, two systems,' and recent protests in the city." (12/31/16)

