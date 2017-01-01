China: Regime to relax curbs on foreign investment in financial sector

Source: Times of Malta [Malta]

"China has unveiled plans to allow more foreign investment in banking, insurance, securities and credit-rating firms, as part of a wider opening up of the world's second-largest economy. The moves could ease some frustration among foreign firms over their lack of access, though the guidelines issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) were short on detail. The document issued by the State planner listed priority sectors for liberali­sation but was unclear over the extent and timeframe for the reforms." (01/01/17)

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20170101/business-news/China-to-relax-curbs-on-foreign-investment-in-financial-sector.635380