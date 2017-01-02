Are humans about to discover aliens?

Source: Morning Ticker

"It's been an incredible 2016 in terms of scientific discoveries in space, but an expert is claiming that 2017 could bring the granddaddy of them all: the discovery of alien life. Simon Foster, a physicist from the Imperial College London, said that there is a strong possibility that the Cassini space probe, which is orbiting Saturn and examining its many moons, may make the key discovery by the time it ends its mission in September 2017. Foster was quoted in the UK newspaper The Sun. In particular, Cassini is swooping in on Saturn's moon Enceladus and Juno will observe Jupiter's moon Europa, which have excellent conditions compared to the rest of the solar system and could potentially host some form of life. Obviously, this would be microbial life, rather than some advanced species." (01/01/17)

http://www.morningticker.com/2017/01/are-we-about-to-discover-aliens/