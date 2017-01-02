Italy: New government seeks migration crackdown

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

"Italy has decided to ramp up checks on migrants and increase deportations in 2017, national media reported on Saturday. According to several of the country's leading dailies, police chief Franco Gabrielli sent a memorandum to Italian police stations calling on them to be extra vigilant in the new year. … A stricter attitude towards migration marks the first major policy shift under newly appointed Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni after having taken over from his Democratic Party (PD) colleague Matteo Renzi, who stepped down in December following a crushing defeat over a referendum to streamline the government." (12/31/16)

