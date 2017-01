Source: The Tim Preuss Podcast

"Tim and Brian go over the recent hack of the Bilderberg Group's website by Anonymous and the false Washington Post story accusing Russia of hacking the U.S. power grid. As mainstream media instigates a conflict with Russia, 'fake news' sets the record straight." [various formats] (01/01/17)

http://www.preusspodcast.com/podcast-episodes/ep-171-russia-isnt-the-enemy/