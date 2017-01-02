American Black Cross helps political prisoners with Bitcoin

Source: Bitcoin.com

by Jamie Redman

"An organization called the American Black Cross is a recognized 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping U.S. political prisoners. The charitable group was inspired by the Ross Ulbricht case, whom many believe is a political prisoner incarcerated for victimless crimes. As the new year approaches, bitcoiners can donate to this cause that helps a growing population of imprisoned people." (01/01/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/black-cross-political-prisoners-bitcoin/