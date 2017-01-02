A fool in the crossfire over Russia and Israel

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

"Democrat tribespeople, led by their petulant chieftain Barack Obama and his propaganda ministry of CNN, want to delegitimize Trump with the canard that he would not have been elected if had not been for the hacking of the Democrat National Committee. Republican tribespeople, led by neocon jingoists and their propaganda ministry of talk radio, are spreading the canard that the two-bit nation of Russia is a threat to America. Both tribes overlook their gross hypocrisy and double standards in their longtime spying, hacking, and otherwise interfering with the domestic politics of other nations." (01/01/16)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/blog/fool-crossfire-russia-israel/