Why did Leon Trotsky favor eugenics?

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jeffrey Tucker

"After researching this topic now for two years, I've framed a rule for thinkers of this period: scratch a socialist and you will discover a eugenicist who aches to use the state to control who lives and dies. It turns out to apply to Trotsky as well. … one does wonder what Trotsky had in mind. Was his push for eugenics driven by racial panic, as was the case with many Progressive Era intellectuals? Was it merely a general desire to improve the genetic composition of the average person? Or perhaps it was actually a political motivation. Maybe the ultimate answer to the 'bourgeois mind' was extermination through sterilization, exclusion, impoverishment, and death in one generation? It's hard to say, but this much is true. If you aspire to control the economic and cultural machinery of any society, you simply cannot leave the essential question of demographics to the 'anarchy of the market.'" (01/01/16)

