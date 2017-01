Source: Chicago Chronicle

"In what has been a terror-filled year for Iraq, the country's capital witnessed two suicide bombings on the last day of the deadly year. Two suicide bombers wrecked havoc on Baghdad's busy market area, Al Sinek on December 31. 'Twin terrorist attacks were carried out by suicide bombers in Al-Sinek neighbourhood,' a Baghdad operations officer told the media." (01/01/17)

http://www.chicagochronicle.com/index.php/sid/250579085