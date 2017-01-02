Gracian's aphorism #272: Sell things at the price of courtesy.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Aphorism #272 might seem to contradict Aphorism #191, Do not take Payment in Politeness. That is, until you recognize the importance of such words as 'honourable recipient' and 'a right-minded man.' Those who are cultured and cultivated in character — those who are friendship material — understand the worth of graciousness and generousity. Rather than viewing the giver as a 'soft touch,' they feel gratitude and a desire(a happy obligation) to reciprocate when or if the appropriate situation arises." (01/01/17)

