Donetsk People's Republic: McCain, Graham, Klobuchar visit village occupied by Ukrainian troops

Source: USA Today

"Sen. John McCain, who has emerged as the chief opponent within the Republican party to Donald Trump's warming relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscored his tough stance Saturday by spending New Year's Eve at a forward combat outpost with Ukrainian troops. The senator, accompanied by fellow senators Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar, posted photos on Twitter of his meetings with Ukrainian marines in the village of Shyrokine. In one, he is shown posing with troops in front of a Ukrainian flag. In another, he joins a Ukrainian marine commander in examining a piece of a 125mm tank shell." (12/31/16)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2016/12/31/mccain-visits-frontline-ukraine-troops-anti-putin-gesture/96036782/