IL: With more 2016 homicides than New York and LA combined, Chicago demonstrates effect of victim disarmament laws

"One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended Saturday with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined. The nation's third largest city also saw 1,100 more shooting incidents than it did in 2015, according to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department. The numbers underline a story of bloodshed that has put Chicago at the center of a national dialogue about gun violence." [editor's note: The "dialogue" goes something like this: Supporters of gun rights — "victim disarmament kills people, end it." Supporters of victim disarmament — "we don't CARE how many people die, this is about feeling morally superior" – TLK] (01/01/17)

